Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Has $235,000 Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at $27,000. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WBA stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $50.86. The stock had a trading volume of 109,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,729,427. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.26. The company has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.81. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a one year low of $49.12 and a one year high of $86.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $34.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.40%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WBA. Morgan Stanley set a $61.00 price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.82.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 215,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $10,869,505.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 357,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,064,318.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

