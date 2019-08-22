Green Street Investors LLC Has $2.95 Million Stock Holdings in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)

Green Street Investors LLC lessened its stake in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,600 shares during the quarter. Highwoods Properties comprises about 1.9% of Green Street Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Green Street Investors LLC owned about 0.07% of Highwoods Properties worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 103.9% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 144,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after buying an additional 73,762 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.1% in the second quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 6.5% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 400,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,558,000 after buying an additional 24,397 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 192,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HIW traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.79. 392,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,665. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $37.09 and a 52 week high of $49.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.72.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.20 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 18.79%. Highwoods Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts predict that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.07%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HIW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Highwoods Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

