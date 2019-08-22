Green Street Investors LLC Has $5.30 Million Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Green Street Investors LLC cut its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the period. Alexandria Real Estate Equities accounts for 3.4% of Green Street Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Green Street Investors LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $5,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 249.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,364,000 after purchasing an additional 51,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.70.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP John H. Cunningham sold 6,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $864,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,133,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joel S. Marcus sold 20,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total transaction of $2,902,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 495,712 shares in the company, valued at $71,927,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,957,978 over the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ARE traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $149.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,760. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 52-week low of $109.04 and a 52-week high of $153.51.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($1.04). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business had revenue of $373.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

