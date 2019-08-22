Green Street Investors LLC Trims Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Green Street Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 331,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,500 shares during the quarter. CubeSmart accounts for about 7.1% of Green Street Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Green Street Investors LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $11,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CUBE. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 200.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 1,473.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in CubeSmart by 36.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CUBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

NYSE CUBE traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.42. 42,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.19. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $27.19 and a 12-month high of $35.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.51 and a 200-day moving average of $32.76.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.86 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 10.19%. CubeSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

