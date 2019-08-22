Groupe BMTC (TSE:GBT) Trading Down 1.6%

Groupe BMTC Inc (TSE:GBT) shares were down 1.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$10.80 and last traded at C$10.80, approximately 4,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 3,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.98.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Groupe BMTC from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

The company has a market capitalization of $367.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.48.

Groupe BMTC (TSE:GBT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$149.67 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Groupe BMTC Inc will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

About Groupe BMTC (TSE:GBT)

BMTC Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Ameublements Tanguay Inc, manages and operates a retail network of furniture, household appliances, and electronic products in Canada. The company operates through two divisions, Brault & Martineau and EconoMax. It operates retail outlets in 34 locations in Quebec province.

