GrowMax Resources (OTCMKTS:APEOF) Trading Down 11.4%

GrowMax Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:APEOF) shares traded down 11.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.06 and last traded at $0.06, 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 79% from the average session volume of 9,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.07.

GrowMax Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:APEOF)

GrowMax Resources Corp. focuses on the exploration, evaluation, and development of phosphate and potassium-rich brine resources, and other mineral concessions in Peru. It owns a 100% interest in the Bayovar property covering an area of 227,000 gross acres located in the Sechura Desert in northwestern Peru.

