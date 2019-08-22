Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,145 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,688 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 3.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Virginia National Bank lifted its stake in CVS Health by 4.9% in the first quarter. Virginia National Bank now owns 4,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 2.8% in the first quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,466 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 3.2% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 16.0% in the second quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $73.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho set a $71.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.14.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,172,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,125,229. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $82.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.37.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $63.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

