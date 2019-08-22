Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 20,420 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,420 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co comprises approximately 1.5% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $14,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 125.9% during the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the second quarter worth $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the first quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 96.8% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the second quarter worth $32,000. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $45.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,456,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,720,010. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $43.02 and a twelve month high of $59.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.51. The company has a market capitalization of $199.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $23.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WFC. Citigroup lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank set a $44.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.12.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

