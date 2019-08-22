Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the second quarter worth $486,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Raytheon by 5.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the second quarter worth $892,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon by 1.1% during the second quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 12,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg increased its position in shares of Raytheon by 19.8% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon alerts:

NYSE:RTN traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $183.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,483. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.79 and a 200-day moving average of $180.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon has a 52-week low of $144.27 and a 52-week high of $210.89.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 10.96%. Raytheon’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.9425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.53%.

In other Raytheon news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,773,463.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Wesley D. Kremer sold 8,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,514,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,397,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Raytheon from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Raytheon from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Vertical Research lowered Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $216.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.80.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon (NYSE:RTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.