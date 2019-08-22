Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and comprises approximately 3.8% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Becton Dickinson and worth $37,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 2,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

NYSE:BDX traded up $2.62 on Thursday, hitting $255.99. 41,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $251.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.39. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52 week low of $208.62 and a 52 week high of $265.87.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 5.02%. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.97%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $272.00 to $270.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $262.00 price objective (down from $273.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.27.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.26, for a total value of $347,618.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Lim sold 1,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.01, for a total value of $486,127.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,444 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,288. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.