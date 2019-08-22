Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Packaging Corp Of America worth $5,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 3.2% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 2.6% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 1.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 1.2% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 9,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Packaging Corp Of America stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $101.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,410. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.74. Packaging Corp Of America has a 52 week low of $77.90 and a 52 week high of $118.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Packaging Corp Of America will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 5,000 shares of Packaging Corp Of America stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.48, for a total value of $507,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,929.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas W.H. Walton sold 6,000 shares of Packaging Corp Of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $601,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,600.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PKG. ValuEngine raised Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens lowered Packaging Corp Of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group set a $106.00 target price on Packaging Corp Of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.02 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Packaging Corp Of America from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Packaging Corp Of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.09.

About Packaging Corp Of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

