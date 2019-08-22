Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,669 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 26,400 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 997,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after buying an additional 223,100 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 20,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 743,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after buying an additional 252,461 shares during the period. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 167,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 58,933 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Horton purchased 55,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.02 per share, for a total transaction of $498,336.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,336.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.83 per share, for a total transaction of $88,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 794,568 shares of company stock worth $6,904,045 over the last 90 days. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.68.

General Electric stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.19. 1,212,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,488,472. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93. The firm has a market cap of $75.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.78.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.83 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.64%. General Electric’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

