Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,199 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,222,588 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,712,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,756 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,640,019 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,330,401,000 after purchasing an additional 688,775 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,425,071 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $473,437,000 after purchasing an additional 22,644 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,973,712 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $497,205,000 after purchasing an additional 524,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 16,626.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,689,126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,049 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Cascend Securities lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays lowered Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $201.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.62.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $1,551,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,093,537.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $166.42. The stock had a trading volume of 50,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,449. The stock has a market cap of $118.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.75. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $128.08 and a 52-week high of $180.54.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.50%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.