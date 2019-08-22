GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $14,903,000. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,532,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,349,000. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,702,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $886,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock traded down $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $293.34. 83,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,081,677. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $235.46 and a 12 month high of $303.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $297.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.82.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.