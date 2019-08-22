GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Invests $400,000 in ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in ABM Industries during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ABM Industries during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in ABM Industries during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in ABM Industries during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new position in ABM Industries during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABM traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,129. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.86. ABM Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.64 and a twelve month high of $42.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ABM Industries, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised ABM Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair assumed coverage on ABM Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

In related news, insider Scott B. Salmirs sold 7,699 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $318,815.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,656,988.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,329 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $53,093.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,041.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,404 shares of company stock worth $749,467. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

