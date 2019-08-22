GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Makes New $483,000 Investment in Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 17,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KTB. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Blackhill Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 42.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

In other Kontoor Brands news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.96 per share, with a total value of $251,664.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

KTB traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $33.63. 2,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,865. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $25.78 and a fifty-two week high of $41.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.19.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $609.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KTB. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.07.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.