GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Patterson Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Patterson Companies by 5.1% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 11,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Patterson Companies by 9.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Patterson Companies by 34.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Patterson Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 43,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDCO stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $17.22. 14,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,009. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.29. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.40 and a 52 week high of $26.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.29%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PDCO. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $24.00 price target on shares of Patterson Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

