GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Takes $540,000 Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,500 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 29.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,986,354 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $391,221,000 after acquiring an additional 912,477 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,021,171 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $201,429,000 after acquiring an additional 28,163 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,986,493 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $203,231,000 after acquiring an additional 103,540 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 694.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,220,537 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $121,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 11.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,038,340 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $101,903,000 after acquiring an additional 107,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.25.

In other news, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 5,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $523,356.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,358.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $116,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,683,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,311 shares of company stock worth $2,674,467 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTXS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901,259. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.28 and a fifty-two week high of $114.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.28 and its 200-day moving average is $99.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.27. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 95.52%. The company had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 30.57%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

