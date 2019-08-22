GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Takes Position in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,461,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,823,000 after buying an additional 256,593 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,401,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,873,000 after buying an additional 133,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 839,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,925,000 after buying an additional 136,789 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 791,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,107,000 after buying an additional 134,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 497,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,823,000 after buying an additional 70,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

AFG stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,474. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.18. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. American Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $84.18 and a twelve month high of $114.65.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. American Financial Group had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

In other American Financial Group news, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 100,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total transaction of $10,381,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William W. Verity sold 1,200 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total transaction of $124,884.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,979.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,401 shares of company stock valued at $16,058,827 over the last quarter. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

