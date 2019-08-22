GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Takes Position in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 91.1% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,699,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,741,000 after buying an additional 810,375 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 72.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,487,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,639,000 after buying an additional 626,479 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 157.0% in the first quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 908,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,413,000 after buying an additional 554,818 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,452,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,418,000 after buying an additional 451,768 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,299,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,464,000 after buying an additional 411,494 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Sunday, August 11th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. TheStreet lowered DXC Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

In other news, CEO John M. Lawrie acquired 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $175,824.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne Mason sold 48,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $2,530,821.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 22,066 shares of company stock worth $1,153,043. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DXC traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.71. 68,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,856,475. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.74. DXC Technology Co has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $96.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.64 and a 200 day moving average of $58.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DXC Technology Co will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. DXC Technology’s payout ratio is presently 10.07%.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

