GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 1,386 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John J. Huston sold 473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $34,495.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,668 shares in the company, valued at $4,351,587.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $1,446,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,127,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,652,340.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 564,285 shares of company stock worth $40,530,290 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.87.

Shares of CL stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.01. The company had a trading volume of 8,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,813,225. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $57.41 and a 52-week high of $76.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $62.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.76.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.77% and a negative return on equity of 10,821.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.91%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

