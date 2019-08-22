GWM Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.5% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William J. Phd Link sold 10,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $2,266,078.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,731,019.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,506,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,165 shares of company stock valued at $29,342,318. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $220.79. 4,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,318. The stock has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.19. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52-week low of $136.44 and a 52-week high of $226.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.74.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

