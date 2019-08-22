GWM Advisors LLC Purchases 399 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 133.3% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 651.0% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

D stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.87. The company had a trading volume of 141,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,492,477. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.25. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $67.41 and a 52-week high of $79.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.9175 dividend. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.62%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

