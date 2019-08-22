H D Vest Advisory Services Buys 17,282 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

H D Vest Advisory Services increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,282 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 0.6% of H D Vest Advisory Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. H D Vest Advisory Services’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $12,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $63.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,183,888 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.03. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

