H D Vest Advisory Services Buys 1,861 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

H D Vest Advisory Services boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. H D Vest Advisory Services’ holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 331.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000.

Shares of BATS JPST remained flat at $$50.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 631,038 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.37.

