H D Vest Advisory Services Buys 48,866 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

H D Vest Advisory Services lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,866 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF makes up 0.4% of H D Vest Advisory Services’ holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. H D Vest Advisory Services owned about 1.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $10,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RWL. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 12,125.0% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000.

RWL stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,815. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.41. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $43.56 and a 12 month high of $55.32.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

