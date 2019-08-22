H D Vest Advisory Services Has $7.30 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

H D Vest Advisory Services increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,170 shares during the period. H D Vest Advisory Services’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,273,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,825,000 after buying an additional 6,475,186 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7,354.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,247,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 4,190,630 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $261,372,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,790,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $832,486,000 after buying an additional 3,044,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 945.9% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,147,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,547,000 after buying an additional 1,037,987 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $76.27. 88,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,392,072. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.77. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $90.56.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

