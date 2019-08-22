H D Vest Advisory Services Raises Stock Position in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF (BMV:IUSG)

H D Vest Advisory Services raised its stake in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF (BMV:IUSG) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,509 shares during the period. H D Vest Advisory Services’ holdings in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF were worth $4,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

BMV IUSG traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.67. ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF has a 52 week low of $45.54 and a 52 week high of $58.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.11.

