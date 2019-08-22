Halmont Properties (CVE:HMT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.90

Halmont Properties Corp (CVE:HMT) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.95, with a volume of 100500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.36, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $98.74 million and a PE ratio of 29.03.

Get Halmont Properties alerts:

Halmont Properties (CVE:HMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.93 million for the quarter.

Halmont Properties Company Profile (CVE:HMT)

Halmont Properties Corporation invests in commercial and forest properties, and securities of companies holding property, energy, and infrastructure assets in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in three commercial office properties, and a 75% interest in the ground and second floor retail premises of a residential condominium complex located in the Toronto Entertainment District.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Halmont Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halmont Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.