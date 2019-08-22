Hamilton Wealth LLC Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 7.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VDC traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $153.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,195. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $124.93 and a 1-year high of $155.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.58 and its 200 day moving average is $146.94.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.