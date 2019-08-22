Hamilton Wealth LLC Has $460,000 Stake in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP)

Hamilton Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,570 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in HCP were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in HCP by 24.5% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 139,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 27,462 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in HCP by 5.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in HCP by 425.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 194,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 157,314 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in HCP in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in HCP by 546.7% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 989,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,640,000 after acquiring an additional 836,384 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HCP shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of HCP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of HCP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James raised shares of HCP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of HCP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HCP has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Shares of NYSE HCP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.25. 30,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,709,357. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.56. The company has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.31. HCP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $489.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.67 million. HCP had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 53.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that HCP, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. HCP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.32%.

About HCP

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

