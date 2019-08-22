Hamilton Wealth LLC Has $5.44 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY)

Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust makes up about 4.0% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hamilton Wealth LLC owned approximately 2.46% of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust worth $5,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 17.4% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 5.1% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 27,793.1% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares during the period.

FXY stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,251. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.04. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a fifty-two week low of $83.54 and a fifty-two week high of $90.53.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

