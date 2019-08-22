Hammer Asset Management LLC Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Hammer Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 2.2% of Hammer Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Hammer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,297 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $83,529,000 after purchasing an additional 11,951 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,393 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,193,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 74.7% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.0% during the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 28,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HD traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $221.69. 278,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,362,616. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $220.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $212.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.20.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 6,597.69% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $30.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $192.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.94.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.30, for a total value of $2,512,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,482,347.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 34,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total value of $7,010,097.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,982 shares in the company, valued at $16,567,742.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,522 shares of company stock worth $16,156,831. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

