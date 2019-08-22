Hammer Asset Management LLC Has $3.61 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Hammer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 3.0% of Hammer Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hammer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 13,753 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,615,529 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $241,571,000 after acquiring an additional 48,995 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,336,009 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $952,946,000 after acquiring an additional 728,740 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 15,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,716,743. The firm has a market cap of $74.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.75 and a twelve month high of $118.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $20.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.96 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 91.85%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, insider Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.05 per share, with a total value of $950,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 80,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,612,554.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Frieson bought 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.69 per share, for a total transaction of $200,340.70. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 10,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,616.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 12,280 shares of company stock worth $1,174,566 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday. Finally, Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.33.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

