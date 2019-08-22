Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Position Boosted by H D Vest Advisory Services

H D Vest Advisory Services lifted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,310,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 335,377 shares during the period. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of H D Vest Advisory Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. H D Vest Advisory Services owned approximately 5.17% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $121,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 40.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $375,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $499,000.

NYSEARCA:RODM traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.00. 1,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,382. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52-week low of $24.94 and a 52-week high of $29.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.01.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Profile

