Hartford Multifactor REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RORE) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Hartford Multifactor REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RORE) were down 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.77 and last traded at $15.76, approximately 1,289 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 9,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.77.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at $668,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at $872,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Hartford Multifactor REIT ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter.

