Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) has received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. Harvard Bioscience’s rating score has declined by 100% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $2.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Harvard Bioscience an industry rank of 102 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HBIO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 8th.

In other Harvard Bioscience news, Director Thomas W. Loewald bought 20,000 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Katherine A. Eade bought 39,915 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $98,989.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 89,915 shares of company stock worth $223,889. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 401.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 635.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Harvard Bioscience stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.68. The stock had a trading volume of 103,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,877. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.00. Harvard Bioscience has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $101.96 million, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $29.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc provides scientific instruments, systems, software, and services used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as traditional syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, and Hugo Sachs brands; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, sample preparation plates and columns, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments under the Biochrom, BioDrop, Hoefer, Scie-plas, QuikPrep, and BTX brands.

