Hays plc (LON:HAS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Hays plc (LON:HAS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 171.43 ($2.24).

HAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Hays to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 165 ($2.16) in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hays in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hays in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hays in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of Hays in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

HAS stock traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 148.20 ($1.94). 3,044,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,420,000. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 151.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 152.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Hays has a 12-month low of GBX 134.60 ($1.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 213.40 ($2.79).

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, purchasing, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

