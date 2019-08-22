HC Wainwright Raises Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Price Target to $22.00

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued an average rating and issued a $17.75 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pretium Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. B. Riley set a $23.00 target price on shares of Pretium Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pretium Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.89.

PVG stock opened at $12.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.17. Pretium Resources has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $13.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of -0.40.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $113.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.99 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pretium Resources by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 99,222 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Pretium Resources by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 306,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Pretium Resources by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Pretium Resources by 1,114.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 299,239 shares in the last quarter. 50.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

