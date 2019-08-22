HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) in a research report report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

“We reiterate our Buy recommendation and increase our price target from $1.50 per share to $2.25 per share. Our increased price target is a direct result of the aforementioned price deck revisions. Our valuation remains based on a NAV methodology for Great Panther’s various assets. We utilize an 8.0% discount rate for the Mexican assets, which remains in- line with similar peers in equal geopolitical jurisdictions. Despite the decision to restart the Coricancha mine, we don’t plan on including it in our DCF until additional engineering and operation plans are executed.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GPL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Panther Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Noble Financial restated a buy rating and set a $1.25 target price on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Sunday, May 19th.

Shares of GPL opened at $0.77 on Monday. Great Panther Mining has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $1.19.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.92 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPL. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Great Panther Mining in the second quarter valued at $4,712,000. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in Great Panther Mining in the second quarter valued at $3,858,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Great Panther Mining by 35.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,599,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,873 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in Great Panther Mining by 177.3% in the second quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,348,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 861,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Great Panther Mining by 94.0% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 844,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 409,304 shares during the last quarter.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

