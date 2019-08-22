HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HDFC BANK’s mission is to be a World Class Indian Bank. The Bank’s aim is to build a sound customer franchise across distinct businesses so as to be the preferred provider of banking services in the niche segments that the bank operates in and to achieve healthy growth in profitability, consistent with the bank’s risk appetite. The bank aims to ensure the highest level of ethical standards, professional integrity and regulatory compliance. HDFC Bank’s business philosophy is based on four core values: Operational Excellence, Customer Focus, Product Leadership and People. “

Separately, Nomura cut HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.63 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

HDB stock opened at $109.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.61. HDFC Bank has a fifty-two week low of $85.43 and a fifty-two week high of $131.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Beacon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 19.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

