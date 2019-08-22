Head-To-Head Analysis: Moderna (MRNA) vs. The Competition

Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) is one of 126 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Moderna to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Moderna and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moderna N/A N/A N/A Moderna Competitors -4,353.74% -91.97% -36.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Moderna and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moderna 0 0 9 0 3.00 Moderna Competitors 987 3091 6616 298 2.57

Moderna currently has a consensus price target of $27.56, indicating a potential upside of 94.60%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 48.28%. Given Moderna’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Moderna is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.5% of Moderna shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 34.5% of Moderna shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Moderna and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Moderna $135.07 million -$384.73 million -2.86 Moderna Competitors $812.19 million $163.83 million 6.22

Moderna’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Moderna. Moderna is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Moderna beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics. It has strategic alliances with AstraZeneca, Merck & Co., Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The company was formerly known as Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Moderna, Inc. in August 2018. Moderna, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

