Head-To-Head Comparison: 1mage Software (OTCMKTS:ISOL) vs. Agilysys (OTCMKTS:AGYS)

1mage Software (OTCMKTS:ISOL) and Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.1% of Agilysys shares are held by institutional investors. 52.8% of 1mage Software shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Agilysys shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

1mage Software has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agilysys has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for 1mage Software and Agilysys, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1mage Software 0 0 0 0 N/A Agilysys 0 0 2 0 3.00

Agilysys has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.64%. Given Agilysys’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Agilysys is more favorable than 1mage Software.

Profitability

This table compares 1mage Software and Agilysys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1mage Software N/A N/A N/A Agilysys -8.95% -12.64% -7.98%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 1mage Software and Agilysys’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1mage Software N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Agilysys $140.84 million 4.61 -$13.16 million ($0.57) -48.16

1mage Software has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Agilysys.

Summary

1mage Software beats Agilysys on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

1mage Software Company Profile

1mage Software Inc operates in the technology industry. The company offers capturing services, including 1ACCESS, an java-based software application that utilizes the adobe PDF format, which could be printed, faxed, and emailed; application program interfaces consisting of executable subroutines; 1FAX, an software application that manages inbound/outbound fax transmissions and outbound emails; 1SCAN, a windows based software application; and 1ERM that provides simultaneous and multi-user access to indexed and archived computer-generated reports and customer-related documents. Its capturing services also include 1SCANSERV, which allow scanned documents from an MFP or a scanner to be transformed into image files; V1A, a document imaging software that allows viewing images; and Zoë, which gives access to other outside applications. The company also provides integrating services, such as application program interfaces; Zoë that gives access to other outside applications; ZoëFetch, an application bridge, which works with various applications; and Zoë XML Web services that allows users to seamlessly integrate with line of business application. In addition, it offers archiving services; and digital content management system that provides solutions for the scanning, indexing, storing, and retrieving of document images. Further, the company provides 1SEARCH that locate and retrieve documents/images, as well as Web services. Additionally, it offers exporting services, which include 1PUBLISH that enables users with specific security rights; and 1RENDITION, which automates the rendition billing process. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience. It also provides support and maintenance of software and hardware products, and subscription services; and professional services. Agilysys, Inc. serves various sectors, including gaming; hotels, resorts, and cruise; foodservice management; and restaurants, universities, stadia, and healthcare. The company was formerly known as Pioneer-Standard Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Agilysys, Inc. in 2003. Agilysys, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

