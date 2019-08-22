Head-To-Head Contrast: QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) versus EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) and EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.1% of EPR Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of QTS Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of EPR Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

QTS Realty Trust has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EPR Properties has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for QTS Realty Trust and EPR Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QTS Realty Trust 0 1 6 0 2.86 EPR Properties 1 3 2 0 2.17

QTS Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $49.17, indicating a potential upside of 0.32%. EPR Properties has a consensus price target of $79.40, indicating a potential upside of 4.65%. Given EPR Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EPR Properties is more favorable than QTS Realty Trust.

Dividends

QTS Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. EPR Properties pays an annual dividend of $4.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. QTS Realty Trust pays out 67.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. EPR Properties pays out 73.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. QTS Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and EPR Properties has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. EPR Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares QTS Realty Trust and EPR Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QTS Realty Trust 6.19% 2.95% 0.97% EPR Properties 41.51% 9.81% 4.52%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares QTS Realty Trust and EPR Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QTS Realty Trust $450.52 million 6.02 -$4.46 million $2.60 18.85 EPR Properties $700.73 million 8.40 $266.98 million $6.10 12.44

EPR Properties has higher revenue and earnings than QTS Realty Trust. EPR Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QTS Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

EPR Properties beats QTS Realty Trust on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities. QTS owns, operates or manages 25 data centers and supports more than 1,100 Core customers primarily in North America.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry and property level cash flow standards. We believe our focused niche approach provides a competitive advantage, and the potential for higher growth and better yields.

