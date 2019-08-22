HelloGold (HGT) Trading 12.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. HelloGold has a market capitalization of $149,246.00 and approximately $32,409.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HelloGold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Gatecoin and COSS. Over the last seven days, HelloGold has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00268459 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009873 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.30 or 0.01333814 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00022485 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00095891 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000429 BTC.

About HelloGold

HelloGold launched on August 28th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 tokens. The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HelloGold is www.hellogold.org. HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HelloGold Token Trading

HelloGold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Gatecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HelloGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HelloGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

