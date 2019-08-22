Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $35.01

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.01 and last traded at $35.09, with a volume of 1274614 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.44.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HLF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Pi Financial raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.75 to $12.75 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.25.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.73 and a 200 day moving average of $48.07.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 58.68% and a net margin of 6.05%. Herbalife Nutrition’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 433.9% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 86,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 70,355 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 702.1% during the second quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 60,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 53,360 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 5.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 163,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.