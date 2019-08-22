Heritage Wealth Advisors Buys 233 Shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 776.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Watsco were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WSO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Watsco by 194.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Watsco by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new stake in Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSO traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $157.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.01. Watsco Inc has a 12-month low of $131.88 and a 12-month high of $184.90.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.14). Watsco had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Watsco Inc will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.80.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

