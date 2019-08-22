Heritage Wealth Advisors Grows Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,970 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $70,523.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Comcast from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.31 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $43.92. 117,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,382,166. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $32.61 and a twelve month high of $45.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.53.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

