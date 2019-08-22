Heritage Wealth Advisors Increases Stake in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 141.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Sanofi were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in Sanofi by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Sanofi by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Sanofi by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNY traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $42.75. The company had a trading volume of 12,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,221. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.61. Sanofi SA has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $45.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

SNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi bought 93,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $1,500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

