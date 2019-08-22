Heritage Wealth Advisors Invests $105,000 in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 106.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,112,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $368,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,367 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 266.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,907,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,591 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth approximately $59,119,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 23.2% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,875,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $279,366,000 after purchasing an additional 730,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 67.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,435,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,480,000 after purchasing an additional 576,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGR traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,215. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.81 and a 200 day moving average of $76.60. Progressive Corp has a twelve month low of $56.71 and a twelve month high of $84.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. Progressive had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Progressive’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.92.

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $930,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $244,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,474.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $3,128,310. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

